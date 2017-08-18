H.A.R.T. bus service continues to grow

More than 95 passengers who use the Holderness Area Rural Transport (H.A.R.T.) community buses recently attended the group transport’s AGM held in Hornsea.

Service users heard how the popular operation continues to grow and that the amount of passengers using the buses is edging towards the 50,000 mark.

They also were told that more volunteers would be most welcome to keep the service running smoothly.

H.A.R.T. Community Transport has been in operation for 14 years in the Hornsea and Withernsea area, but in recent years has grown its services and now also covers the area up to Flamborough, Nafferton and Driffield.

H.A.R.T. group operates 10 minibuses as well as a car service, and last year provided 45,518 passenger journeys.

The community transport group is continually looking to provide new services and has seen an increase in regular bookings from nursing homes offering transport to people who are often in wheelchairs and can’t get out and about.

Councillor Jane Evison, who started the transport group, said: “ Our AGMs have always been well supported by our passengers but this year was a record year.

“It was a true pleasure to hear from the people who use our services what a difference they have made to so many people’s lives, in some cases our buses provide the only opportunity once a week for people get to be able to leave their homes and meet friends.

“We have a very loyal staff at H.A.R.T. and some wonderful volunteers who make it possible for us to meet the needs of as many people as we can.”

Caroline Wegrzyn, H.A.R.T. business manager, said: “the generosity of our volunteers enables us to keep services operating, to meet further transport need in our community we are always on the lookout for volunteers to join our friendly team.

“Whether it is a car driver or minibus driver, full training is given and all expenses covered.

“To find out more just give us a ring on 01964 536684.”