Guilty: Bridlington woman and teenager who neglected horses

A man and woman from Bridlington whose ponies repeatedly strayed onto Bessingby Hill have been found guilty of neglect.

Anne Smith, 60, of Little Beck Road, and Benjamin Johnson, 19, from Woldgate Traveller Site, appeared at Beverley Magistrates Court today (January 24), where they were ordered to carry out unpaid work and pay costs.

Paddy the Shetland pony chained to a tree.

They had been found found guilty (on 13 December) of failing to meet the needs of a Shetland pony called ‘Paddy’.

A catalogue of incidents involving their horses roaming loose next to Bessingby Hill had resulted in the RSPCA giving advice to the owners, but this advice was repeatedly ignored.

Johnson had received an RSPCA caution previously for the same thing but he still did not improve the situation.

Four horses had been found roaming loose next to the main road and on another occasion Paddy had been found entangled around a tree.

One of the defendant’s horses had previously been killed after being hit by a car when loose at the same location.

Despite being aware of these problems the pair continued to put the lives of their horses at risk by allowing them to roam freely next to busy traffic.

This case was based on section 9 of the Animal Welfare Act where an owner has a duty of care to meet the needs of their animals.