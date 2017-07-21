Grindale student lands scholarship

A student from the Bridlington area has landed a scholarship at one of the UK’s top universities.

Charlotte Garbutt, from Grindale, has been awarded a Jill Willows Scholarship at Harper Adams University.

Charlotte, who has been elected as the student union president, will receive £1,500 to help her as she starts her final year.

The BSc (Hons) Agri-Business student appreciates the part she plays in the East Riding and encourages others to realise the benefits communicating with the elderly can bring.

Charlotte, 22, said: “As a young person in a rural community it is often the case that you see a mass of elderly people who have either grown-up in the rural environment or have retired from the hustle and bustle of city life.

“This is often seen as a negative for young people. However, it is far from it.

“The age gap can often be quite daunting for both young people and the elderly but involvement in the rural community can help bridge the age gap and act as a networking platform as it will allow people to meet and get to know each other.

“Meeting new people helps with networking. These people, especially the elderly, have worked their whole lives and, therefore, have built up contacts that could help you get on the career path of your choosing, as well as making friends.

“Many members of the rural community are known to attend church and this is particularly true from my personal experience.

“I live in a very small village and is mainly populated with over 65s. Many of these people are church goers and love to see young people attending services each week.

“Standing on the parish council is also another good way in which young people can get involved.

“Having been at Harper for the last three years, I’ve been unable to hold a seat on my local parish council because I’ve not be able to commit to meetings. However, I do wish to stand when a vacancy arises after finishing university.”