Greece - Turkey earthquake: Yorkshire journalist reports from Kos

Hollie Bone, a journalist at our sister title the Harrogate Advertiser, has sent a report from the Greek island of Kos, where two people have died after a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea.

Greek officials said the quake was 6.5-magnitude. It was centred six miles south of Bodrum, Turkey, and 10 miles east-north-east of Kos, with a depth of six miles, according to the US Geological Survey.

Image taken in Kos Town

Hollie, who is on holiday on the island with a friend, is safe, and said from Kos Town this morning: "We've been walking around this morning and the whole town smells like alcohol from all the broken bottles, there's glass everywhere and the pavement is all torn up.

"There was a bar only five minutes from our hotel where the roof fell in and the strip is cordoned off.

"There's police and military officers everywhere and water streaming through the streets from broken water mains.

"There's just piles of rubble at the side of buildings and lots of people are sat with their suitcases outside their hotels wanting to go home.

"Apparently there was a small tsunami and a boat has washed up into the town.

"I remember waking up at around 1am and feeling really confused, the whole room was shaking and my friend told me it was an earthquake.

"I started panicking because I've never felt anything that strong before.

"The aftershocks kept coming all through the night and into the morning and even the aftershocks were worse than anything I've ever felt back home."

More to follow