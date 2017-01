This month, members of Bridlington’s YFoto photography club have presented a wide variety of pictures for the Free Press readers to enjoy.

Gansey Girl, the popular statue at the harbour, was taken by Muriel Hudson, while two images of the old town are showcased by Peter Toney and Bob Taylor.

Street Market by Peter Toney.

There arealso two great nature photos from Noel Malone and Tom Buck.

A sunset over Filey Dams is the other featured snap.

For more details about the YFoto photography club call Muriel Hudson on 01262 851722.

Gansey Girl by Muriel Hudson.

Squirrel by Tom Buck.

In Flight by Noel Malone

Denise Feast took this image of Burton Agnes Hall.