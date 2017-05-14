Great selection of YFoto images

This month, the members of YFoto photography club have taken some excellent images based around birds, flowers and landscapes for the Free Press readers to enjoy.

Denise Feast and Chrys Mellor captured a pelican and gannet respectively, while Chrys and Vivienne Dodgson shows that spring really has sprung with their floral photographs.

Sunset over Bempton Church by Robert Graham.

Peter Toney, Robert Graham and Chris Rushton also took some excellent landscape pictures for the page.

For more details about the YFoto photography club call Muriel Hudson on 01262 851722.

Whitby Pier by Peter Toney.

Denise Feasts pelican.

Gardening by Chrys Mellor.

Blossom by Vivienne Dodgson.