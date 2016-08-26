Gravy spoon stolen in house burglary

Police are appealing to identify a suspect and locate stolen kitchen utensils after a burglary in Bridlington.
Between 2.15pm and 3.15pm on August 23, a house on Martongate in Bridlington was broken into. The offenders smashed a side window and entered the house. A silver ladle and a silver gravy/large serving spoon were stolen.
A small dark, modified, car was seen in the area shortly before the incident, parked near the cut through onto Waterdale Close. We’d like to speak to anyone who can identify the driver of this vehicle.
Anyone with information that will help us with our investigations should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 2209822.
