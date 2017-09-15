Give it a go - try something different this week.

A circular walk starting from and returning to Skipsea Village Hall. The walk will use footpaths and lanes to explore the area surrounding Skipsea and Skipsea Brough, which will include the site of the ancient mere and the castle. The footpaths will also take you to the cliffs and on to the beautiful beaches. Meet Skipsea Village Hall on Sunday at 11am.
Start time is 10am to finish at noon
Meeting Point: Tophill Low Nature Reserve, This event is free but standard reserve admission charges apply.
Booking essential: (limited spaces) Contact: Ring the reserve on 01377 270690 to book.
