Ghoul along and help dress florist window

A popular florist in Bridlington is looking to create something spooktacular for her Halloween window and help raise much-needed cash for charity.

Sara Suggitt, owner of Oops-a-Daisy Florist on Quay Road, is running a special competition for children in the area.

They will have the chance to decorate a mask, or make a mask or something spooky for the shop’s Halloween window while raising cash for a meningitis charity.

All children who enter will get a sweet/lolly and Sara is hoping they will enjoy visiting the window and pointing out their creations to family and friends.

Sara said: “The competition is simple to enter. Just get your parent or guardian to like our Facebook page, or pop in the shop and we will give you a mask to colour in and decorate.

“We are hoping local parents, toddler groups, schools and nurseries will enter and help to raise as much as we can for such a worthy cause.

“We will ask for a donation towards meningitis – the Noah Towers fundraising – and we will then seek for someone to judge and choose a winner before Halloween. The child selected can then come and tell us if it’s a trick or a treat.

“We take great pride in dressing our window. There are at least three prizes up for grabs, one donated by the lovely Lisa from Button Up, so get your craft aprons out, make something wonderful for our window and hopefully bag yourself a prize.”

Entries must be in by Wednesday 19 October and the suggested donation is £1 per entry.