Get your blood pressure tested while you shop

If you are out and about in Bridlington town centre on Saturday, you can combine your shopping trip with a health check.

Bridlington Rotary Club is again running a blood pressure testing session in the Promenades Shopping Centre between 10.30am and 4pm.

Run by consultant Dr Abu Nasar, assisted by volunteers from the club, the tests are free and appointments do not need to be booked in advance.

The Rotary Club holds the event each year and previously, Dr Nasar has identified people who needed urgent medical help but were unaware of their condition.