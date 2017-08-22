Get into gear for motors weekend

Classic cars, super cars, racing cars, rally cars, quirky cars - you will find them all at Bridlington’s first Weekend of Motoring next month.

One of the highlights will be a parade of all sorts of vehicles through the town’s streets, while the original Stig from BBC’s Top Gear will also be visiting.

The four-wheel parade will head up to Sewerby on Sunday, September 10, where the cars - and a selection of Goldwing bikes and trikes - will be on display for the rest of the day.

Another part of the line-up will be the Sunday Challenge – an 85 mile semi-competitive economy run down the coast and across the Wolds to finish at

Sewerby Hall, organised by North Humberside Motor Club, with prizes for the best and worst fuel consumption.

Alec Poole, event organiser, said: “We are really looking forward to what promises to be a superb weekend of motoring in Bridlington, and we are delighted to be working closely with Sewerby Hall and Gardens to host the event.”

The previous evening, Perry McCarthy, who was the first driver to take on the role of The Stig on TV, will be the guest speaker at a sportsman’s dinner at Bridlington Spa. Tickets are available now at £30 each from www.tourbritannia.com.

Sunday’s guest is expected to be announced shortly, but the Sewerby event will feature motoring clothing and accessory stalls.