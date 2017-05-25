German odyssey for East Yorkshire twinning group

More than 30 East Yorkshire town twinners have returned home from Bad Salzuflen, near Hanover, after a very good visit.

The programme was full of interesting events, made more enjoyable by the consistently warm welcome given by our hosts.

Members of the twinning group enjoy a freshly made vanilla pudding at Dr Oetkers factory.

The visit began with an informal welcome buffet, where the town mayor (burgermeister) Herr Thomas, spoke to us, thanking Thomas Morgenstern for organising the evening.

Our acting chairman, Brian Goodall, thanked the local association for the tasty meal.

Sunday’s event was a guided visit to the famous town of Hamelin.

The highlight of the Monday was two events in Bielefeld, a nearby large city.

Herr Thomas addresses everyone at the welcome buffet.

We had a snack lunch in a converted church/cafe then visited the factory of the large food company Dr Oetker.

Here we had a chance to make a mugful of one of their famous pudding products, a vanilla mousse.

The tour was two hours and very comprehensive.

The local twinners also took the chance to visit, showing the importance of the company.

Our farewell dinner was a jolly and interesting affair.

About 80 people were present at the event.

Carl Hoveler, the leader of the local group, spoke about his early visits to England.

Brian Goodall made a very warm reply and we also heard from Herr Thomas, translated by Frau Thomas.

Our thanks are due to National Holidays, P&O ferries and Hotel Stadt Hamburg for their part in this successful visit. The next return visit, to East Yorkshire, will probably be in October 2018.

Anyone interested in our programme of social events or wanting to join us should call 01262 604960.