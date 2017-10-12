George reaches design Premier League with FIFA18 work

Most teenagers are happy enough just playing on the world’s biggest football computer game.

But George McCormick worked on the design of FIFA18 from his bedroom in Bridlington.

The 19-year-old, who has just finished studying business, media and IT at Bridlington School, saw an appeal on Twitter from EA, the company which makes the game.

He said: “I was interested straight away. I had to produce a body of graphic design work for EA to assess over a number of weeks.

“EA got in touch a month later and offered me the chance to work on their FIFA brand for this year’s game.”

Unfortunately, as a newcomer, Manchester United fan George didn’t get the chance to work on Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I initially was asked to work on two second division Bundesliga squads before moving on to those from Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers.

“In the run-up to the FIFA 18 deadline, where everything had to be 100%, EA asked me to edit various teams and players that needed a final touch up. This included players from La Liga, Ligue 1, Bundesliga and a number of Southampton players from the Premier League.

“It was very hectic approaching the deadline with emails flying all over the place. It was testing work but we all made it in the end.”

George has been designing for many years and began by making football-themed wallpapers and backgrounds for computer screens. Bristol Rovers were the first club to use his work, and asked him to make graphics for match previews and team line-ups.

“For the future, I’m just hoping to get far with graphic design, continuing my work for EA Sports and ICS. It’s the career path I want to follow.

“It’s brilliant to be involved in the creation of the game I have been playing for years. I still play it now and it’s great to actually see graphics I’ve edited feature in the game.

George’s skills brought him to the attention of Independent Content Services Ltd (ICS).

Director Ian Holding said: George has done some fantastic work for our company, which have been published by clients, including some of the world’s biggest bookmakers.

“We were aware of his creative talents whilst he was still at school andhe has produced some incredible digital designs and graphics over the years.

“To be so talented at his young age is quite amazing and he is the person we turn to for lots of bespoke design.

“Not only does he have an impressive eye for detail and fresh approach but he is also able to capture the true essence of sports events or players and his love of football and other sports shines through.

“Publishers and gaming companies want to use the best and it is no surprise he has caught the eye of EA Sports. George has a fantastic future ahead.’’