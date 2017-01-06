Geordie Shore's Vicky Pattison 'certainly coming back to Brid'

Geordie Shore's Vicky Pattison is so impressed with Bridlington that she's already planning her return.

The reality TV star popped into the town's sparkling, new leisure centre for a workout this morning - and was blown away by views of the bay.

Vicky, who was crowned Queen of the Jungle in 2015's I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here, is in Brid to enjoy "a weekend by the sea".

Fitness coordinator Nicola Parker said: "She came in this morning to do a bit of cardio, and we went to have a chat with her.

"Then she took in some views of the sea and was amazed.

"She was shocked by how beautiful the facilities are."

Nicola said the glamorous Geordie is already planning a return visit to Bridlington.

The 29-year-old is enjoying her seaside trip with boyfriend John Noble, a Newcastle businessman.

The Noble family also own the Forum and other amusement arcades in Bridlington.

Last night, the couple sampled some local cuisine and dined at Rags Restaurant, on South Pier.