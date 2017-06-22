GCSE students shine at ArtWaves

ArtWaves is a visual art festival celebrating the life and colour of East Yorkshire showcasing traditional art forms with digital, contemporary and urban art.

The team from the Robert Fuller Gallery in Thixendale demonstrated techniques exploring the work of the highly acclaimed artist.

Headlands pupils develop their skills with some help from the Robert Fuller Gallery at the Bridlington Spa.

Students were tutored in chalk and charcoal drawings replicating the artist’s work, learning more about the local artist and working with his team during their high quality and insightful workshop.

As a school this was a wonderful opportunity for our year 9 students to experience, gaining strong insight into the work of a local artist, and contributing towards their GCSE in Art and Design.

Alongside our attendance was Kings Mill Special School from Driffield.

It was wonderful to see our students working alongside them and discussing Robert Fuller’s art, helping each other with their work and sharing ideas.

Students were also given the opportunity to look around the pop-up exhibition of local artists work, where it was a delight to see a previous student displaying their work.

This certainly provided more inspiration to some of our students to show how hard work pays off.

The students feedback was highly positive and the work they produced was beautiful.

They have developed their skills in drawing and were ambassadors to the school in the way they interacted with the Robert Fuller team and Kings Mill Special School.