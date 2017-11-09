Gardening: 5 of the best garden lights

We look at 5 of the best garden lights

Smart Solar Silhouette Elephant Solar Powered LED Light, B&Q, £40, www.diy.com

This unique, handmade solar powered metal elephant, will be a lovely addition to any garden. The solar panels charges in direct sunlight and automatically illuminates the LED light at night, casting a beautiful silhouette.

Trellis Planter with Solar Lanterns - Verdigris, £49.99, www.dobbies.co.uk

This stylish trellis planter features two Victorian-style solar powered lanterns that come on at dusk to provide an attractive light and ambiance. Would make a very attractive feature by a front or back door. The large planter with trellis is ideal for establishing climbers to create a pretty garden focal point or to disguise a garden eye sore.

Illuminated Christmas Tree, Not On The High Street, £99.50, www.notonthehighstreet.com

A unique alternative to a standard Christmas tree. This illuminated modern lighting piece can be used indoors or outdoors. The tree comes flat packed, and is easy and quick to assemble. Connect the 3 metal poles together, slot them into the stand and hook the bands to the base to secure. Then uncoil the tree light and hook it on the top of the pole. There is a mains connection lead and plug.

TrueFlame Solar Torch Light With Flickering Flame, £24.99, www.thesolarcentre.co.uk

This beautifully designed solar torch light produces a jaw-dropping lighting effect which looks and moves exactly like a real flame. This light is solar powered and does not require mains power to work. Will light for up to 10 hrs from a full charge.

Cube Garden Planter With LED Lights, Not On The High Street, £107, www.notonthehighstreet.com

A stunning metal garden planter with white LED edgelighting on underside giving a fabulous downward halo effect. This stunning garden planter is made from high quality zinc coated steel. It is fabricated to a very high standard and sits raised from the ground. On the underside of the planter are LED lighting strips which offer a stunning edge halo-effect glow.