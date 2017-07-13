Game, set and match-making at volleyball

Bridlington’s beach volleyball competition has been running for 35 years, but there was a new feature at this year’s tournament - a wedding.

Keen players Caroline and Paul Whitworth have been coming form the North East to the Yorkshire coast for the annual event for two decades.

But this year they tied the knot in front of the 100 teams who were involved in the sports festival.

Organiser Dave Speers said: “They have been coming to the tournament for 20 years, but met up and fell in love six years ago.

“Because they have so many fond memories of Bridlington, they asked if they could have their wedding at the tournament.”

Having the actual service on the sands proved difficult to organise because of licence restrictions, so the couple married at Bridlington Town Hall the day before the championships.

They had a reception at Maki’s that night before the volleyball community gathered for a blessing in the middle of the competition.

Dave said: “We got 600 people around one court and they said a few vows.

“It was fantastic.”

Another larger reception followed for the couple on the Saturday evening.

There was another first at the Bridlington Open Beach Championships as a drone flew over the courts to record the action from the sky, a feature which hadn’t been tried before.

The winners of the competition were a team called The Fanastic Eight, who were made up of a Hungarian couple, a French woman and an Englishman.