Gala is a big winner for Flamborough sports clubs

Flamborough Gala raised £6,500 which will be used for the upkeep of sports facilities in the village.

Attractions around the sports field included stalls and games and performances by local bands The Shamrock Experience and the Sticklebricks.

Alicia Darley, 9, gets her face painted by Beth Darley (PA1732-9f)

Magician Uncle Mal entertained the children and his best trick was to make the sun shine throughout the day. There was a display by the new Bridlington Bay Flyball team and there were plenty of entries for the popular dog show.

Organisers thanked businesses who donated raffle prizes and volunteers who helped out.