Fun day in aid of Motor Neurone Disease

A charity fun day is taking place in Bridlington in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

West Hill Pharmacy are holding the fundraiser which will have a bouncy castle, games, bric-a-brac stall and much more.

The event will take place on Saturday between 2.30pm and 4.30pm at St Mark’s Church Hall where they will be a guest appearance from Mickey Mouse.

There’s something for the adults too with the addition of a tug of war competition. Teams of eight are required with it costing £1 per person to participate.

Anyone wanting to take part in the tug of war or donate a prize for the raffle should get in touch with Laura on 603999.