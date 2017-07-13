Front row seat to see glorious gannets

RSPB Bempton Cliffs is inviting visitors to be wowed by the unrivalled view of thousands of gannets while embarking on its Glorious Gannet Cruises.

To enable visitors to get a front row view of the spectacle of diving gannets, Bempton Cliffs is running three Glorious Gannets Cruises aboard the Yorkshire Belle between 30 July and 13 August.

These sailings, complete with commentary, get passengers up close and personal with the magnificent seabirds.

A spokesman said: “Cruises do get fully booked so it’s advisable to book early by phoning the RSPB office on 01262 422211.

“The cruise lasts about three hours and costs £22 for an adult and £11 for a child aged 16 and under.

“For more information and a full list of sailing dates, see www.rspb.org.uk/bemptoncliffs.”