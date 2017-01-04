From supermarket to contemporary art gallery

A disused supermarket has been transformed into a new contemporary art gallery which opened its doors on Sunday.

Almost 200 people had a browse around the former Somerfield and Co-op building in Promenade.

Gail Ashkenazi was one of the early visitors

Artist Nigel Folds is running the gallery with Vivien Stamford and they both have collections of work on show in the opening weeks.

Nigel said: “It has been absolutely overwhelming and we have had so many positive comments and lots of support so far.

“Our first visitors were a family from Fife who had come down for the City of Culture opening in Hull, but had seen our website and decided to come and see our gallery, which was amazing.”