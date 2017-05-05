Friends get on their bikes to support the hedgehogs

Burton Fleming’s efforts to be a hedgehog-friendly village have continued.

The Free Press reported last week that more than 50 animals had been introduced into the area after the local population had been devastated by floods a few years ago.

To support the project, four friends, Justine Sutcliffe, Jane Coleman, Sue Kirvin and Ali Blyth, have cycled a coast to coast route from Whitehaven to Sunderland.

They covered the 144 miles in four days. Ali said: “Weather conditions varied from sun, wind, hail and snow.”

Half of the funds they raised will be used for traffic signs in the village and the other half will go to Andrews Hedgehog Hospital.

Anyone who wants to donate can do so on their Just Giving page, search for Coast-to-Coastforhedgehogs.