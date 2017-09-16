Free wi-fi and desks added on the buses

Bridlington residents and tourists who use East Yorkshire Motor Services’ buses travelling to Hull and Scarborough are benefitting from major upgrades.

Twelve new high-spec double deckers have taken to the road, servicing the EYMS 121 Hull to Scarborough route, along with the York to Hull route.

The new Volvo buses feature tables on the top deck and free wi-fi, which has proved very popular on six other EYMS routes.

The Volvo buses, built to the very latest low exhaust emission standards, have bodies constructed by MCV at its factory in Egypt.

Chairman Peter Shipp said: “It is a very difficult financial climate for bus operators these days what with national and local government funding cuts and increasing traffic congestion.

“But we still need to replace our oldest buses whenever we can afford to as it is important that we offer the best service we can to our passengers.

“New buses with very clean exhausts are also much better for the environment.

“I hope that these improvements will help us make journeys better for all those passengers who use these routes at present and help us to attract more people to the buses. You can’t keep in touch with social media while driving a car!”