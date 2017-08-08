Free Press in the running for two awards

The Bridlington Free Press has been shortlisted in two categories at the region’s biggest newspaper awards.

It will find out next month if it has been crowned Best Weekly Newspaper or Community Publication of the year at the O2 Media Awards for Yorkhsire and the Humber.

We've been bringing you trusted news since 1859 - Bridlington's original and best

To be the county’s best weekly paper, it will have to beat sister titles The Scarborough News and the Whitby Gazette, as well as the Goole and Selby Times.

Shortlisted alongside the Free Press in the community category are Just Beverley, The Dalesman - Down Your Way and The Gryphon, which the University of Leeds’ student newspaper.

Nicola Green, director of corporate affairs at O2, said: “The judges had a marathon task and had some very difficult decisions to select overall winners from a brilliant line-up of finalists.

“All of this year’s entries were strong and those who are nominated should feel extremely proud of their chievements.”

Results will be announced at the presentation evening at Aspire in Leeds on September 28.