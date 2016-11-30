Free parking in town in the run up to Christmas

Free Christmas parking returns to Bridlington and the rest of the East Riding from this weekend.

Residents and visitors preparing for the festive season will be able to park their vehicles free of charge during the four weekends running up to, and including, Christmas.

The popular scheme will apply to all council-run on-street and off-street car parks, with pay and display machines in these locations being clearly marked to let shoppers know there is no charge.

The offer runs on December 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18, as well as Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, from 8am on Saturdays to 8am the following Monday.

Cllr Stephen Parnaby OBE, leader of the council, said: “Thanks to this authority’s sound financial management, we are able to once again run this very popular scheme which has real and tangible benefits for both local businesses and motorists.

“The East Riding is home to some of the most vibrant and diverse market towns in the country.

“Suspending parking charges in the run up to Christmas is a practical way to help boost the local economy.”

The start of the scheme will once again coincide with Small Business Saturday, a national project that aims to promote the importance of small and independent traders.

Maria Kamper, manager of The Promenades Shopping Centre in Bridlington, said: “What a fantastic opportunity for our community to shop locally and save money on parking, which can be an additional unwanted cost at such an expensive time of year.

“I’m sure this very positive initiative will be welcomed by shoppers and many businesses across the town too.”

While parking charges are suspended, motorists have been advised that normal parking rules still apply, such as those around disabled parking bays, maximum stays and controlled parking zones.