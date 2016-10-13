Forum to look at how to boost Bridlington’s north side

Businesses from the north side of Bridlington have been invited to get together at a tourism forum next week.

The event at Sewerby Hall on Tuesday is open to all companies in the Sewerby, Marton, Bempton, Buckton and Flamborough areas and aims to help them to work together and share ideas.

David Dowson, chairman of Bridlington Business Forum, said: “There was an initial gathering of north side businesses at the beginning of this year and this is a follow up session to make sure our local businesses are up-to-date with regeneration plans and to share and develop new ideas for taking business opportunities forward, together, to promote this part of the town and surrounding area.

“We are poised to see Hull UK City of Culture 2017 bring over a million visitors to the area next year, so let’s make sure Bridlington is ready to take advantage of the business opportunities that this will bring. There stands to be real benefits, which can be achieved to greater effect by working together.” Coun Jane Evison, cabinet portfolio holder for economic investment and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We estimate that there are around 3,500 bed spaces in the immediate Sewerby and Marton area and a significantly higher number when you include the caravan parks at Flamborough and other nearby accommodation.

“In addition, there are many businesses that provide services and attractions for visitors during their stay. I hope that businesses from the north side of Bridlington and the Flamborough and Bempton area will come along to find out more about the work of the business forum, which brings like-minded business people together to improve the prospects of the local economy.

“Feedback received indicates a good season for 2016, but now is the time to start to prepare for next year, while visitors are still making their choices about holiday destinations.”

The session is free, but those interested in attending are encouraged to register their attendance either by email denise.cowling@eastriding.gov.uk or by calling 01482 391708.

Mr Dowson added: “We hope to see a good turnout, to come along and find out more about taking advantage of local business opportunities by working together. If you can’t make it to this meeting, just let us have your details anyway so we can keep in contact.”