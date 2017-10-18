Former mayor makes national headlines

A former mayor of Bridlington has started a relationship with a woman more than 40 years younger than him, according to reports in national newspapers.

Cllr John Copsey, who sits on Bridlington Town Council, has told his colleagues of the change in his personal situation, after moving in with his 19-year-old girlfriend.

His address has also been changed on the council’s website at the start of this week.

The national media reports said Cllr Copsey had met his new girlfriend during his year in office and romance had blossomed after they had become friends. He also said the couple intend to marry.

When he was elected as mayor in 2015, Cllr Copsey said: “Words cannot express my delight at becoming the mayor of Bridlington, it is indeed both an honour and humbling to be chosen by my fellow councillors, I thank them and the people for their support.”

Born and bred in Bridlington, Cllr Copsey was first elected on to the town council in 2011. When he successfully stood for re-election in 2015, he said he would do his “utmost to promote the very best of Bridlington”.

Bridlington Town Council is due to hold its monthly meeting tonight.

The Free Press has tried to contact Cllr Copsey but he has not yet returned our calls.