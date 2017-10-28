Forces award for East Riding College

East Riding College has been recognised for its support of the Armed Forces at a special awards ceremony held as part of the Government’s Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS).

John Doris, vice-principal at the college, said: “We are delighted to have received the ERS Silver Award.

“This, and our pledge to the Armed Forces Covenant, reinforces our commitment to supporting those who serve in the military and their families.”

John Doris is pictured receiving the Silver Award from the Lord-Lieutenant of the East Riding, Susan Cunliffe-Lister, and Brigadier Oliver Stokes.