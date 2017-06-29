Food poisoning risk over poor food hygiene

People in the East Yorkshire and Humber region are still putting themselves at risk of food poisoning through lack of knowledge of food hygiene, a report said.

A survey carried out by the FSA revealed 32% of people were not familiar with the four “cs” of food hygiene – chilling, cooking, cleaning and avoiding cross-contamination.

Andrew Buxton, food services manager at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The figures released by the FSA are quite alarming as it shows people are continuing to put themselves at risk of food poisoning through cross-contamination.

“It is so important to change chopping boards and knives when preparing raw meats and foods such as ready-to-eat foods as any bacteria from the raw foods will easily transfer.”

Visit www.food.gov.uk/safe-summer-food for food hygiene tips.