Food awards double for Wagyu Company

The team at an East Yorkshire business is celebrating after its beef won a second prestigious food award in the space of a week.

Beef from The Yorkshire Wagyu Company was awarded Food Product of the Year at the Yorkshire Life Food and Drink Awards held at the Rudding Park Hotel in Harrogate recently.

More than 150 of Yorkshire’s top producers and suppliers, chefs, restaurants, pubs and hoteliers attended the awards that reward excellence and champion the region’s food and drink industry.

The company’s co-founder, farmer Jonathan Shepherd, said: “The Yorkshire Life Food and Drink Awards is one of the biggest events in the region’s calendar and we are very proud to be a part of it.

“To reach the final was fantastic, but to beat such stiff competition from Yockenthwaite Granola and butchers Lishman’s of Ilkley to take the coveted prize is amazing.”

The win comes on the back of a Best Meat award for Yorkshire Wagyu Ribeye steak at the East Yorkshire Local Food Network awards.

Jonathan and his team had another reason to celebrate at the awards when fellow Yorkshire business and the first Wagyu stockist in the area, The Balloon Tree Farmshop and Cafe, scooped the Farm Shop of the Year title at the same awards ceremony.

Jonathan Shepherd collaborated with The Balloon Tree’s Mathew Machin to create an in-store Yorkshire Wagyu butchery counter that is run by The Yorkshire Wagyu Company’s butcher, Aaron Marshall.