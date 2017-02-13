Flood warning in Bridlington this morning

A flood warning is in place for Bridlington this morning as strong winds and waves continue to batter the Yorkshire Coast.

The Environment Agency say "flooding is expected" during high tide this morning (Monday February 13), between 6.15am and 7.45am.

A warning was also in place last night at high tide, between 5pm and 7.30pm.

"The particular area of concern is North Pier and the Harbour in Bridlington," the Environment Agency are advising.

The warning is enforced as some "overtopping and spray is expected due to strong winds and large waves".

Police, the Coastguard and the RNLI all advise that people stay away from the seafront during turbulent weather.

If you some someone struggling in the water dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.