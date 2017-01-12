Flood alert issued for Bridlington

A flood alert has been issued for Bridlington seafront over the next 24 hours.

The Environment Agency has said: “Strong northerly winds may result in wave action and windblown spray during this period, with large waves possible increasing towards peak spring tides at the weekend.”

Bridlington is most at risk during tomorrow’s high tides, with the warning in force between 3.30am and 6.30am and again from 3.30pm to 6.30pm.

Humberside Fire and Rescue has said it is making preparations for potential localised flooding tomorrow morning.

A statement said: “The high tides combined with the particular weather conditions mean that the Environment Agency has issued some flood alerts and warnings on the East coast and in the Humber Estuary.

“Emergency services are working with local authorities, and representatives from transport, infrastructure providers and other relevant partners to ensure that every effort has been taken to prepare for any flooding that does occur.

This activity includes ensuring residents and businesses that are at risk are made aware, erecting temporary barriers where needed, and putting in place some local road closures.”

Its advice to residents is to keep an eye on the Environment Agency website and their social media channels.

It added:

* We urge people not to go into flood water – either on foot or in vehicles. It can be extremely dangerous and unpredictable.

* We also urge people who live near the coast not to go to watch the waves. It may look good but it’s extremely dangerous and can sweep people and even vehicles into the sea.

* Please be sensible and take extra care over the next couple of days.