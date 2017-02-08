Flamingo Land offer extended

Due to popular demand, our annual pass reader offer for Flamingo Land has been extended, so you don’t have to miss out.

The park, which features a zoo and rides for thrill-seekers of all ages, has just been named one of the UK’s top paid-for attractions and to celebrate we have two offers – to save up to £135.

SAVE £135: Buy a Flamingo Land family annual pass, valid for two adults and two children, or one adult and three children, for a heavily discounted price of just £260 – normally £395.

SAVE £20: Buy a single annual pass for Flamingo Land for just £75 - normally £95.

CLAIM THIS SPECIAL LIMITED OFFER: To purchase the pass that’s right for you simply call our the reader offer team on 0113 238 8512 or 07803 506527. Lines are open from 9am to 11am, Monday to Friday.