Flamborough RNLI given £360,000 legacy

Flamborough Lifeboat has received more than £360,000 following the death of a pensioner who had happy childhood memories of the village.

The legacy donation has come from the estate of Irene Child, who lived in Rawdon in West Yorkshire.

Irene Child in her younger years

She died in February at the age of 78.

Paul Arro, Flamborough RNLI Treasurer, said: ‘I would like to express the sincere gratitude of everyone at the Flamborough Lifeboat Station for this most generous and truly magnificent bequest from the estate of the late Miss Child.

“We think it is the largest legacy ever received at the station and will be put to good use in providing continued lifeboat cover around the Headland.”

Miss Child had spent many happy caravan holidays at Flamborough with her parents during her childhood and continued to enjoy visiting the area as an adult.

She was a Government driver in Leeds during her working life, and drove Government officials around the country.

Her friend and former colleague Susan Spray said Miss Child loved to travel and was a talented artist.

She added: ‘Irene enjoyed painting the places she visited and had a great affection for the beautiful Flamborough Headland.

“She had always planned to leave a legacy to the RNLI at Flamborough and I’m sure she would be delighted to know what a big difference her gift will be making to the volunteer crew members there.”