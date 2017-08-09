Flamborough hit by flooding

Several cars were abandoned after being trapped in flood water on the main road into Flamborough.

Several feet of water blocked Crofts Hill, the main access route into the village from Bridlington.

Heavy rain fell continuously throughout Tuesday, but the downpours became more torrential at around teatime.

Kieran Lawry was one of the motorists who had to be rescued from his vehicle in the water after it broke down as he tried to return home after a day out with his family.

He said the rain was ‘apocalyptic’ and was left to regret his decision to try to drive through the flooded area, near to the Dunnscroft development, as he fears his car may now be a write-off after cutting out.

“There were about five or six cars abandoned in the end after conking out.

Emergency services on the scene

“It was not the best decision to attempt driving through it with a car full of kids.”

East Yorkshire Motor Services had to stop its services to Flamborough late on Tuesday afternoon, with buses terminating at Sewerby.

On the Free Press Facebook page, Emma Armstrong said: “We were camping in Flamborough, had to abandon the tent and find a B&B in Bridlington.”

Pippa Neild posted photos of the scene on social media to warn drivers about how serious the situation was on the roads.

She said: “I don’t think any houses have flooded but at one point the water was up to the edge of the brickwork, made worse when cars were going through and making waves.”

East Riding of Yorkshire Council staff were sent to the scene, along with police and firefighters.

Fire crews had been to Beaulieu Court in Bridlington earlier in the afternoon after reports of isolated flooding outside a home, but they were not needed to take any action.

Further up the coast, North Yorkshire firefighters went to Gap Crescent at Hunmanby Gap, where a home was said to be at risk of being affected by flooding.

A portable pump was used to maintain the level of water and keep it out of the property.

Later in the evening, Humberside Fire and Rescue were called out to floods in Withernsea, Hull, Immingham and Cleethorpes.

The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for the Yorkshire coast, between Whitby and Filey. It warns that ‘over topping waves and spray are expected in this area between 6am and 7:30am and 6pm and 7pm on Wednesday’ with Scarborough being the area of greatest concern.