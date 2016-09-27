Flagging up what should be on show in gardens

Which flags should Bridlington be proud to fly on its seafront?

Councillors are to set up a working group to discuss whether the flags displayed in South Cliff Gardens should be changed.

At present, there are 12 poles, displaying the flags of the home nations as well as the six countries who have a coastline on the North Sea.

Other emblems are raised on special days, such as Yorkshire Day and Armed Forces Day, but the town council could look to keep these flying permanently.

At a meeting of the council last Wednesday, members suggested that Yorkshire and East Riding flags had more relevance to local people than those of the overseas countries.