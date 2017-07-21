Five new computers for the Hinge

The Hinge Centre in Bridlington has bought five new laptops thanks to a donation of £1,895 from the Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation.

Megan Robinson, community support worker at the centre on Field Road, said: “These laptops will make a huge difference to the charity and the people it supports. We are grateful to the customers and really appreciate this donation from the Foundation.”

The computers will be used at after-school clubs and to help vulnerable people access support services and housing advice.

Charlotte Dunn, customer consultant at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “The Charitable Foundation is funded by our members and I know they would be as proud as I am to be able to help such a worthwhile cause.

“The Hinge Centre provides a lifeline for many people in our community – especially those facing difficulties with housing or unemployment.”

More than 100 charities and good causes in Bridlington have received £17,000 through the society’s Bridlington branch since the Charitable Foundation’s first donation in 1999.