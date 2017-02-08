Fishing awards chance

Attention everyone in the Bridlington fishing community – this is your chance to be recognised for your excellence.

The Fishing News Awards is looking for the UK’s best commercial fishermen/women and fishing organisations across 12 different categories.

The awards are open to entry from everyone connected with UK and Irish commercial fishing, including commercial fishermen, fish processors, ports, and specialist fish restaurants.

The nationwide search for the UK’s best fishermen, seafood restaurants and ports is set to close on Friday 17 February and time is running out to nominate the best the town has to offer.

The awards are free to enter and people are being asked to nominate either themselves, their colleagues, or friends and family.

The awards cover 12 categories, including specialist awards for particular types of fishing, ports, technical achievements and restaurants, and prizes for the Young Fisherman of the Year and Lifetime Achievement.

A spokesman for the awards said: “The fishing industry remains one of the most strenuous, and sometimes dangerous, lines of work in the UK, and the awards aim to show the nation’s appreciation for those toiling at sea to put food on the table.”

David Linkie, the editor of Fishing News and hosts of the awards, said: “Increasing numbers of people all across the country are eating fish every day, yet how often do they really consider the hard work and skill that goes into catching it for them?

“Fishermen are extremely committed and dedicated, yet are often the most modest and unassuming people.

“They certainly aren’t ones to shout about their achievements in an industry that is continually looking to the future and developing new initiatives to promote long-term sustainability, yet they are more than worthy of recognition – which is why we ask for nominations from their peers and colleagues.

“This is why Fishing News hosts these awards; to celebrate the determination, skills, and ingenuity of those involved in commercial fishing across the UK and Ireland over the past year.”

To see the full list of categories and to enter a nomination for the Fishing News Awards, hopefuls can visit www.fishingnews.co.uk/awards and complete the online entry form.

The awards will be presented at a ceremony in Aberdeen on 25 May , the evening before the popular Aberdeen Fishing Expo, and will be presented by popular comedian Rory Bremner.