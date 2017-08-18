Firm’s raffle boosts hospice

Saint Catherine’s Hospice has thanked ABG International at Carnaby after the firm held a summer raffle for the charity.

The raffle raised a fantastic £300 for patient care at Saint Catherine’s.

The lucky winners of the raffle won prizes such as vouchers and wine.

Rhiannon Hunt, Saint Catherine’s fundraiser, said: “We were thrilled to receive the cheque from ABG International.

“They have raised a very impressive amount with their raffle and this money will help us to support patients and their families in our local community.

“If your business or workplace would like to get involved with raising funds for Saint Catherine’s please call our fundraising department on 01723 378406.”