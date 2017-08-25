Firefighters tackle blaze off Promenade

Passersby looked on as thick, black smoke filled the air as flames spread towards a property in Bridlington.

Firefighters were called to Westmoreland Avenue, off the Promenade, in Bridlington, where a large rubbish fire involving a 7ft by 3ft plastic shed was alight.

The fire is believe to have taken place to the rear of the former Poppies diner in Bridlington.

Three metres of fencing were also ablaze and the fire spread to the main building.

The flames destroyed the upvc windows and smoke damage was caused to the flat.

The external main gas pipe to the property was also damaged by the fire and firefighters isolated the gas.

Two hose reels were used to extinguish the fire which they were called to at 4.15pm yesterday (Thursday August 24.)