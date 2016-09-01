Fire crews dampening after arson attack

Fire crews in Bridlington are dampening down a shop blaze following a suspected arson attack.

Three engines from Bridlington Fire Station were called to Promenade at 10.43 this morning, after reports of a residential building on fire.

A spokesman for Humberside Fire and Rescue had originally said the fire was opposite the Phat Freddy's store.

However police now say the blaze ignited at the shop itself and are now appealing for information.

A spokesman for Humberside Police said: "Police were called in to assist Humberside Fire and Rescue Service in traffic control following a fire at Fat Freddies, Promenade, at around 11am.

"The road remains closed from Leisure World and buses are being diverted.

"The fire was extinguished at around 11.20am. Initial indications are that it was started deliberately and an investigation has been launched.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 185 of September 1."

