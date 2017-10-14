Fire breaks out at Harry Ramsdens seafront fish and chip shop in Scarborough

Firefighters are tackling a seafront blaze at a popular fish and chip shop in Scarborough.

The fire broke out at Harry Ramsdens fish and chip shop, in Foreshore Road, at around 10.30am today (Saturday).

The scene where a fire broke out at Harry Ramsdens fish and chip shop in Foreshore Road, Scarboorugh.

Crowds of spectators gathered on the seafront road as at least three fire engines were called to the scene.

A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We are have currently got make pumps five at the scene.

"We got a call at 10.28am."

He said no-one has been injured in the fire.

Crowds gather on the beach after a fire broke out at Harry Ramsdens fish and chip shop in Foreshore Road, Scarboorugh.

The three-storey building is adjacent to the Terror Tower attraction and an ice cream parlour.