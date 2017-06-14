Filey man recalled to prison

A Filey man who served jail time for assault and threatening behaviour is being recalled to prison.

Jake Craven, 21, was released on licence on March 10 this year after serving five months of his nine-month sentence in April 2016.

He has failed to adhere to his licence conditions and is now wanted for recall to prison, police said.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers have carried out a number of searches to locate Craven and as part of their enquiries, are appealing to anyone who has seen him or knows where he is now, to contact them."

Craven is described as white, 6ft tall, of medium build with brown hair and brown eyes. It is believed he may be in Scarborough. He also has connections to Filey.

Anyone with any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option one and pass information to the Force Control Room.

People can pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the reference 12170100314