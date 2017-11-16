Field House given ‘good’ CQC rating

A Bridlington doctors’ surgery rated as ‘requiring improvement’ has been re-assessed as ‘good’ only months after a change of leadership.

Humber NHS Foundation Trust took over Field House Surgery, in Victoria Road, in January when the surgery was told it ‘requires improvement’.

But now, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) said Field House was ‘good’ in all five key grading categories.

Alison Tite, practice manager, said: “All of the staff are really pleased the inspectors have put it on record that we are providing a ‘good’ service for our patients, whatever their needs.

“I was particularly pleased that the CQC recognised that our recent Friends and Family Test results ‘demonstrated a marked improvement’ and that any complaints and concerns we receive are used to enhance the quality of care.”

Field House scored poorly in the National GP patient survey which was taken between January and March.

They were below average in multiple categories but the CQC said improvements made by the trust were not yet embedded in the service.

Less than a year since the takeover, the surgery has been commended following its inspection on September 21.

Julia Harrison-Mizon, the Trust’s care group director, said: “The rating is a fantastic achievement and testament to the staff’s relentless hard work since we took over in January.

“Their efforts have not only improved the practice for patients but ensured that all of our surgeries are performing well and meeting our inspectors’ requirements.”

Inspectors said the practice was ‘good’ for services across the six groups including elderly people, families, children and young people, vulnerable people, those with poor mental health and long-term illnesses. They are now aiming for the outstanding grade at their next inspection.

Paul Cooper, chairman of Field House’s Patient Participation Group, thanked the staff for the ‘tremendous work and support’ they had put in to achieve ‘a positive report’.

He said: “I have seen the improvements for some time and I am glad they have been recognised by the authorities.

“Let us keep this rating and aim for the next grade (‘outstanding’).”

All of the Trust’s GP surgeries in the East Riding – Field House, Wold House in Market Weighton, and Chestnuts and Hallgate in Cottingham – have now been rated ‘good’.