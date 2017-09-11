Fantastic news for brave Eve

Bridlington's Eve Gascoigne has received the results back from her MRI scan and it's fantastic news.

The seven year-old had her MRI scan at the end of August and her family has been told it has came back clear.

Mum Phillipa said: "We had the most amazing news.

"We met with Eve's consultant for the results of the MRI that she had last week and we are thrilled to say that it was all clear!!! Next scan in 6 months time. We can sleep a little better now for the next 6 months!"