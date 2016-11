Members of the Bridlington-based YFoto photography club have sent in a wide range of images for the Free Press readers to enjoy.

Two pictures focus on wildlife with Bob Taylor capturing a squirrel gathering nuts, while Chris Ruston puts a grumpy-looking jackdaw in the picture.

Flying Scotsman by Noel Malone.

Two action shots were taken by Noel Malone and Tom Buck, while Denise Feast and Chrys Mellor sent in interesting landscape photographs.

For more details about the YFoto photography club call Muriel Hudson on 01262 851722.

Follow Me by Tom Buck.

Time for Tea by Chris Rushton.

Whitby by Denise Feast.

Harvest Field by Chrys Mellor.