Fantastic foodie festival

It’s already wowed thousands of local foodies, and was flagged up by The Sunday Times this year as one of the reasons why Saltburn is ‘one of the best places to live in the UK.’

Planning is well under way for the fifth annual Saltburn Food Festival next month.

The fifth annual Saltburn Food Festival takes place next month.

Milton Street, Dundas Street East and the town’s Station Street will be closed to traffic, and alive with the sights and smells of great local produce – with buses dropping off and picking up passengers at the top of Station Street at temporary bus stops on Windsor Road.

The Live Cookery Theatre promises a tasty line-up of TV and award-winning chefs taking centre stage.

Debbie Raw from BBC2’s A Further Step Back in Time, Steph Moon from BBC2’s Great British Menu, former National Seafood Chef of the Year Rob Green who helped transform Whitby’s restaurant scene as host of Green’s of Whitby for 15 years, multi award-winning chef Richard Johns from Rascills Restaurant in Raskelf, North Yorkshire, Matt Hunter from the Star Inn in York, and Festival favourite Richard Ingram from Middlesbrough College will all be cooking.

People can also enjoy a bustling street market with more than 100 of the best food producers from across the county, world street food, veggie and vegan specials, outdoor dining and picnic areas, street theatre, live music, and a busier than ever festival fringe.

The fifth annual Saltburn Food Festival takes place next month.

Festival director Lorna Jackson co-owns Saltburn’s family-run Real Meals Deli and Bistro, and also manages the town’s popular monthly Farmers’ Market.

Lorna said: “The Festival grew out of a very simple idea – to celebrate the great local food we have here.”

“We started out by thinking ‘let’s see what happens’ and have been completely humbled that literally thousands of people have enjoyed some amazing days.

“It’s exciting to have more than 100 great stalls for the first time, and fantastic to be able to blossom and grow naturally into the rest of the town centre.”

Lorna Jackson, from Real Meals in Saltburn. Picture: Ceri Oakes

Saltburn Food Festival: Sunday July 30. 10am-6pm.

Free admission