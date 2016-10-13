Family fun at annual fair in Bridlington

Organisers of the annual Bridlington Fair have promised a night of thrills and spills at the event’s new location.

Due to regeneration work on Hilderthorpe Road, the fair has been moved from the coach park to Moorfield Road car park for the first time.

The popular fair will once again showcase thrilling rides including SuperBob, Jumping Frog and altzer while offering a range of food and confectionary units.

Scott Pullen, chairman of Showmen’s Guild, said: “Each year we try and bring something different to Bridlington and this year is no exception on what is a new location.

“We can promise a well organised fair, not just for the public, but for local residents, and we have brought together something for everyone with thrill rides, family rides and attractions for the kids.”

The event runs from next Wednesday until Sunday with the fair being officially opened at 5.30pm by council officials on launch night.

The fair will then open until 10pm on weekdays, and from 1pm until 10pm on Saturday.

Sunday will see the fair open from 2pm until 7pm where the Free Press will once again provide funfair discount vouchers, which will be valid on all rides and attractions, while some special character guests will also be in attendance.

“Admission to our fair is free and the Free Press Vouchers on the Sunday offer great discounts,” said Scott.

“Despite having some superb rides on the seafront, we know the locals enjoy coming to the event that they regard as their own fair.

“We look forward to attending each year and continuing this tradition for many years to come in the centre of town.”

Purchase a copy of next week’s Free Press (October 20) for the funfair discount vouchers.