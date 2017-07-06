Family events in the Bridlington area

Young Beach Explorers

Sewerby Hall and Gardens, near Bridlington, Wednesday July 12, 11am to 3pm

Under fives and their families will soon have a chance to visit the beach – at Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

A Beach Explorers event will be held in the Orangery at Sewerby Hall on Wednesday July 12 between 11am and 3pm. The event will feature a chance to play with sand and water; shells, pebbles and other natural resources to explore; dressing up with a beach theme; books; and craft activities.

Under fives learning co-ordinator Lucy Rose said: “This event will be an opportunity for young children to investigate shells, sand, stones and sea creatures. It will be great fun for children and adults alike.”

The event is linked to the Beside the Seaside, a celebration of the history of Bridlington as a seaside resort, at Sewerby Hall now.

There is no need to book in advance for the Beach Explorers event.

Normal admission to the hall and gardens apply

