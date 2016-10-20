Fair attraction back at Burton Agnes

Burton Agnes Hall will host its annual Michaelmas Fair, which celebrates the traditional feast of St Michael and marks the end of the farming year, later this month.

The event, held over the weekend of 29 and 30 October, will see a bustling street fair set up in the grounds of the hall.

A fair organ will be billowing out tunes to entertain browsing visitors, traditional street performances including sword dancing and Morris dancing will take place, and fairground rides will running.

During the half-term break, Burton Agnes Hall will also be daring visitors to walk around its spooky woodland trail.